Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabia Pro League team have unexpectedly put the brakes on their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, leading to growing uncertainty surrounding the transfer.

Initially, everything seemed to be in place for Boniface’s move to the Saudi Pro League side, as both clubs had reportedly reached an agreement on a substantial transfer fee of €60 million.

The Nigerian international had already completed his medical examination and was eager to join the ranks alongside football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

In addition to the transfer fee, it was reported that the 24-year-old striker had come to a full agreement with Al Nassr regarding his contract, which would earn him an impressive annual net wage of €15 million.

However, the situation took a sudden turn, as fresh reports emerged indicating that the deal had stalled just when Boniface was ready for his journey to the Middle East.

The cause of this last-minute delay appears to be Al Nassr’s ongoing negotiations with Aston Villa concerning another striker, Jhon Duran.

The club has begun to reassess their priorities, as both Boniface and Duran are viewed as potential additions to their squad.

While Bayer Leverkusen is awaiting the finalization of the transfer paperwork for Boniface, they have received unconfirmed reports suggesting that Al Nassr is considering either pursuing Boniface or Duran — not both players.

Duran, a 21-year-old Colombian forward, has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Al Nassr and his representatives are optimistic about completing the move soon. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has received a lucrative €70 million offer for Duran, further complicating the situation as both clubs navigate the competitive transfer landscape.