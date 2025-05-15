Transfer: Boniface Close To Newcastle UTD Switch

Share

Newcastle United are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen for striker Victor Boniface.

According to German publication, BILD, the deal is potentially close to completion.

Recall that Boniface was close to joining Al Nassr in January transfer window but the Saudi club instead opted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

READ ALSO:

The 24-year-old has also struggled with injuries this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga matches this term.

Boniface played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s domestic double last season.

Share