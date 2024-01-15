Transfer: Benzema In Shock Move To Man United

Karim Benzema, the striker for Al-Ittihad, is eager to play in Europe again, and Marca says Manchester United is interested in signing him this month.

In June of last year, Benzema left Real Madrid after 14 years to sign a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League team that is reputedly worth £86 million a season.

The 36-year-old has made 20 appearances in the Middle East and scored 12 goals, but he is starting to face difficulties in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema was absent from the opening day of Al-Ittihad’s preseason game on Friday.

This meant that during the weekend, the rest of the players had to go to Dubai without him.

The player’s future is uncertain since head coach Marcelo Gallardo has given Benzema the instruction to refrain from practicing with his teammates.