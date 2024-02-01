Transcorp’s Annual Profit Jumps To N34.1BN in 2023

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) has posted a profit of N34.1 billion for the 2023 financial, according to its earnings report is- sued Wednesday. Energy, which contributed 78 percent of gross revenue, is the heart of the conglomerate, whose other divisions comprise agro-allied business and hospitality.

Turnover at that flagship subsidiary rose to N151.3 billion from N103.3 billion a year earlier, in turn driving gross revenue, which leapt 44 per cent to N194 billion. Transcorp’s finance cost for the year soared by roughly 60 per cent on the back of higher cost of servicing foreign debt after a free fall in the value of naira, following several foreign exchange reforms during the year, worsened the conversion rate of the local currency into dollar.

Profit before tax accelerated 84.5 percent to N55.9 billion, while profit after tax advanced to N34.1 billion from N16.8 billion. Transcorp may likely come under funding pressures in the short time as its current liabilities surpassed its current assets by as much as 39.2 per cent or N106.6 billion. Trade and other receivables, which represent the cash that is due from trade partners, jumped to N140.3 billion from N82.6 billion a year ago.