Transcorp Power to list on NGX with N1.8trn market cap

Transcorp Power is set to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with a market cap of N1.8 trillion. This was disclosed in a statement where the company planned to introduce 7,500,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each at N240.00 per share.

The event is scheduled to hold on March 4 on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, according to report by Nairametrics. It stated: “We are delighted to announce that the Facts Behind the Listing and Closing Gong Ceremony of Transcorp Power Plc to commemorate the Listing by Introduction of 7,500,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each at N240.00 per share on Nigerian Exchange Limited is scheduled for Monday, 04 March 2024”