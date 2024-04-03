Transcorp Power Records N142.1bn Revenue Growth In 2023

Transcorp Power Plc has reported a pretax profit of N52.76 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, marking an impressive 84.4 percent YoY increase. According to the company’s annual reports and accounts, Transcorp Power reported revenue of N142.122 billion, representing a 57 percent increase from the N90.349 billion reported the year prior.

Approximately 67 percent of this revenue stemmed from energy delivered, and 33 per cent attributed to capacity charges. Since its listing by introduction on March 4, 2024, Transcorp Power has experienced a notable 42.8 percent YtD increase in its share price, leading to a market capitalisation of N2.83 trillion and ranking it 18th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

The impressive surge in pre-tax profit can be attributed to the significant growth in revenue outpacing the rise in the cost of sales, consequently yielding a strong gross profit margin of 53 per cent. Despite the slower growth in the cost of sales compared to revenue, there is a persistent increase in natural gas and fuel costs, which has been a primary driver behind the overall rise in the cost of sales, constituting 84 per cent of the total cost of sales. Additionally, impairment losses on financial assets, administrative expenses, and foreign exchange losses remain elevated.

If not managed effectively, these factors have the potential to negatively impact the company’s bottom line in subsequent periods. The healthy increase in total assets, growing by 33 per cent YoY to reach N223.391 billion, is noteworthy. Furthermore, the growth in total assets, particularly the increase in cash and cash equivalents, has positively influenced the company’s net debt, which decreased by 23.35 per cent to N30.944 billion from N40.370 billion in 2022. This improvement has also impacted the company’s gearing ratio, which declined to 35 per cent from 51 per cent in 2022.