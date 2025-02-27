Transcorp Power Declares N3.50 Final Dividend Amidst Record Growth

Share

Transcorp Power Plc has reinforced its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s power sector with the approval of a N3.50 per share final dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

This milestone was ratified at the company’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with details of the resolutions subsequently disclosed in a filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday.

According to the filing signed by the company secretary, the AGM also saw the endorsement of key governance resolutions, including the appointment and re-election of directors, the determination of directors’ remuneration, and the constitution of the Audit Committee.

Non-Executive Directors will receive N50 million each, while the Chairman’s remuneration was set at N75 million per annum, effective January 1, 2025.

In a significant board reshuffle and strategic appointments, Transcorp Power’s leadership structure was further strengthened with the appointment of Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe as a Non-Executive Director while Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo, and Mr. Adim Jibunoh—who were due for retirement by rotation—were successfully re-elected to the Board.

In addition, the Statutory Audit Committee was reconstituted, with Mr. Olusegun Owoeye, Hajia Hauwa Umaru, and Mr. Olatunji Hassan representing shareholders, while Mr. Adim Jibunoh and Engr. Charles Odita were elected as Board representatives.

The AGM further empowered the Board to determine the remuneration of auditors for the 2025 financial year.

Transcorp Power’s audited financials for 2024 was remarkable for stellar performance, with profit before tax surging to N113.287 billion—a 114.71 per cent increase year-on-year.

Revenue growth was equally remarkable, soaring 115.27 per cent to N305.9 billion, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency and strategic market positioning.

Chairman, Emmanuel N. Nnorom, expressed confidence in Transcorp Power’s trajectory, emphasising its pivotal role in bridging Nigeria’s energy deficit.

According to him, “Transcorp Power has become one of Nigeria’s most formidable power operators, committed to bridging the energy gap and contributing to the nation’s economic growth. This financial performance reflects our unwavering commitment to our shareholders and stakeholders.

