Transcorp Power Declares N11.25bn Interim Dividend On Robust H1’25 Growth

Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc and a key player in Nigeria’s electricity generation sector, has reported a robust financial performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, affirming its strategic growth trajectory and deepening investor confidence in its operations.

In its unaudited H1 2025 results, the company posted a 52 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to N205.8 billion, up from N135.4 billion in the same period last year.

This growth was underpinned by improved generation output, enhanced operational efficiency, and sustained investment in critical infrastructure.

Transcorp Power’s gross profit rose to N77.6 billion, from N62.9 billion in H1 2024, representing a 23 per cent gross margin, despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop marked by inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility.

Profit After Tax rose by 15 per cent, to N58.7 billion in H1 2025, from N51.0 billion in H1 2024 In a show of confidence and commitment to shareholder value creation, the company’s board declared an interim dividend of N11.25 billion, translating to N1.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

This payout underscores Transcorp Power’s ability to deliver consistent returns while sustaining longterm capital investments.

Chairman of Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, attributed the strong performance to the company’s strategic focus on cost discipline and efficient operations, saying “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 highlights our disciplined cost management, efficient operations, and resilience despite economic headwinds.

This solid foundation continues to strengthen investor confidence in our long-term value and growth potential.” Managing Director and CEO, Peter Ikenga, noted that increased power output played a crucial role in the company’s half-year success.

According to him, “our H1’25 performance reflects the gains from continued investment in our plant.

We increased generation by 100MW compared to the same period last year, and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and the country at large.

Transcorp Power is confident in sustaining its growth momentum into the second half of 2025, as we fulfill our mission to power Nigeria and Africa.”

Transcorp Power’s performance in the first half of the year consolidates its reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading electricity generation companies.

Operating under the banner of Transcorp Group—a diversified conglomerate with interests in power, hospitality, and oil and gas—the company continues to play a pivotal role in powering Nigeria’s economy while advancing access to reliable electricity.