Transcorp-Led Investors Get 60% Stake In Abuja DisCo

Transcorp Power Limited-led group of investors has acquired a 60 per cent stake in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

According to a statement, the current Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Power Limited, Christopher Ezeafulukwe, will assume the responsibility as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC.

The statement read: “Prior to his appointment as the MD/CEO of AEDC, Ezeafulukwe was the MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Ltd, Ughelli, a 972-MW thermal plant.”

“Under his leadership, Transcorp Power Ltd has consistently led the Nigerian power sector, being the first successor power company from the 2013 power privatization program, to be discharged from post-privatization monitoring by the National Council on Privatization, having surpassed the expectations of the Council.

“The Ughelli Power plant, which Transcorp Group acquired during the privatization of the power sector in 2013, demonstrates the Group’s transformative prowess.

“The plant’s available capacity, which stood at 160MW on acquisition, increased by 227% to 680.83MW in 4 years, surpassing the Bureau of Public Enterprise’s (BPE) five-year target of 670MW.”