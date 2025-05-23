Transcorp Launches School Recycling Drive In Lagos

Share

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, has launched a school-based recycling initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and education among young Nigerians.

The campaign, themed “Transcorp Transforms School Recycling Initiative,” kicked off on Friday at Ireti Senior Grammar School, Falomo, Lagos.

The event marked the beginning of an awareness campaign centered on the importance of waste separation and recycling.

Students received a lecture from a waste management team, who explained how recycling—particularly of plastic bottles—can generate income and significantly reduce environmental harm.

Leading the initiative was Transcorp’s President and Group CEO, Owen Omogiafo, who engaged students in an interactive session addressing the environmental risks of indiscriminate waste disposal. She emphasized the long-term implications of poor waste management, noting its potential to harm both the current and future generations.

“Floods, wildfires, and forced evacuations—these are no longer distant threats. From California to Argentina, climate disasters are reshaping our world,” Omogiafo said. “It’s our duty to ensure young Nigerians understand their role in protecting the planet.”

As part of the initiative, two large recycling bins—designated for plastics and paper—were unveiled on the school premises, drawing enthusiastic applause from students and staff.

Omogiafo described the program as a key component of Transcorp’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), designed to embed environmental consciousness in the nation’s education system. She emphasized that educating young people is crucial to nurturing a generation committed to sustainable practices.

“This school is just the beginning. We are scaling this initiative to reach more schools across the country,” she announced. She further disclosed that Transcorp-owned schools already run year-round environmental education programs, reflecting the group’s wider commitment to sustainability.

Transcorp, backed by over 300,000 shareholders, holds strategic investments in power, energy, and hospitality. The group is now calling on other corporate entities to join in advancing environmental advocacy in Nigeria.

In response to the initiative, student representative Utsu Comfort expressed appreciation to Transcorp, pledging students’ active participation in adopting improved waste management practices.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Okuyemi Babafemi, and teacher Mrs. Ruth Aliu, also commended the initiative. They praised Transcorp for empowering students with the knowledge and tools to become environmental stewards.

The event concluded with a commitment to deepen partnerships between the private sector and educational institutions in shaping Nigeria’s sustainable future.

