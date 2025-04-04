Transcorp Hotels To Diversify Investment Sources

Share

Transcorp Hotels Plc on Thursday approved a final dividend of 64 kobo per share payable to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year.

The amount brings the total final dividend payout to 74 kobo per share or N7.57 billion having paid 10 kobo interim dividend per share earlier.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the Hotels, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, announced the dividend on Thursday in Abuja at the 11th Annual General Meeting ( AGM) just as he hinted at diversifying to other sources of investment.

Nnorom assured shareholders of continuous improvement in the hotel’s fortunes going forward. In an interview with the journalists, he said: “As the CEO mentioned also when she spoke to shareholders, we will continue to improve on our performance and shall ensure that it will be sustained in the future.

We will continue to improve on our returns to shareholders. We will also continue to invest in other sectors of the economy.

“We just mentioned our 5,000 seater capacity event center, the biggest in the country that is already open and many more events are coming through that.

All of that will generate income, not only for the rent of the place but also in food and beverages as well as accommodation for the hotel.

“And the CEO has also mentioned that I believe we will be able to do that in this coming period with the hotel in Lagos, Transcorp Hotels in Lagos.”

Speaking on the amount paid as dividend, which some share – holders complained was poor, he countered that what was paid was reasonable. “The dividend we paid was quite good.

This year, for 2024, we paid an interim dividend of 10 kobo and today we will approve the 64 kobo, making it 74 kobo.

When you compare that with the 2023 when we paid only 20 kobo to shareholders, that’s a 270 per cent increase. So we will continue to sustain that.

“One thing with the group, whether Transcorp Hotels, Transcorp Power or Transcorp PLC, is that we are constantly re – turning dividends to shareholders because they are the owners of the company.

So there will be improvement, I can assure you.” On the future investment being considered, he said more rooms would be added to the hotels.

“We have mentioned the Transcorp hotels in Lagos, also even in Abuja here we are hoping to add some more rooms to the hotel but the details of that will be communicated in due course.

There are 670 rooms in the hotel with occupancy of about 84 per cent on average.” “Sometimes we even have 100 per cent but on average for the whole year, 84.

That includes weekends, which are very high. So we want to do more because the hotel is hoping to host a lot of events, especially some major events by June, which have never been hosted by Nigeria,” he explained.

