Transcorp Hotels Sustains Growth With 62% Profit Surge In Q3’23

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp Group, has announced its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023, showing a strong year- on-year growth on all indices.

The leading hospitality brand sustained strong growth, recording 31.76 per cent growth in revenue to N29.9 billionn from N22.7 billion the previous year, and significantly higher than pre-covid performance. Profit also grew by 62 per cent to N5.5 billion from from N3.4 billion.

The results reflect the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders and sustaining its growth momentum. Highlight of the result shows the company’s revenue for the period ended September 30, 2023, was up N29.9 billion, compared to N22.7 billion in September 30, 2022, signifying a 31.76 per cent increase.

The profit grew by 62 per cent to N5.5 billion, from N3.4 billion by the end of September 2022. Transcorp’s Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased by 38 per cent to N134,739 from N99,390 during the same period in 2022, while the Revenue Per Available Room (REVPAR) grew to N106,244 by the end of September 2023 from N77,428 at the end of September 2022, a 34 percent increase.

Commenting on the results, Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, said: “This consistent financial upswing reinforces our dedication to excellence and resilience in the face of economic challenges. We have remained nimble, adapting quickly to meet the dynamic preferences of our guests.”

According to Olusola, the company continued to experience strong performance in its International Business Travel segment, as it took advantage of renewed investor confidence in the Nigerian economy as a new government resumed office.