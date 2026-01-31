Transcorp Hotels Revenue Surges To ₦100bn In FY 2025

…Grows Gross Profit By 49%

Transcorp Hotels Plc has posted a historic revenue of ₦97.04 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing a 38 per cent year-on-year growth and pushing the company close to the ₦100 billion mark, as gross profit jumped by about 49 per cent.

The hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), with a market capitalisation of about ₦1.75 trillion, said the strong performance was driven by robust demand across room bookings, conferencing, food and beverage services, and other ancillary offerings.

Gross profit margin expanded to 77 per cent from 71 per cent in 2024, supported by higher volumes, effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

Operating profit rose by 35 per cent to ₦35.24 billion from ₦26.03 billion, while profit before tax climbed 45 per cent to ₦32.82 billion from ₦22.61 billion.

Profit after tax increased by 47 per cent to ₦21.85 billion, compared with ₦14.90 billion in the previous year, while basic and diluted earnings per share improved to ₦2.14 from ₦1.46.

The company also reported stronger balance-sheet positions, with total assets growing 14 per cent to ₦159.91 billion from ₦140.70 billion in FY 2024, reflecting continued investments in physical facilities to support future growth.

Total equity rose 18 per cent to ₦95.23 billion from ₦80.52 billion, underpinned by solid operating performance and reinvestment to enhance shareholder value.

Commenting on the results, Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dr Awele V. Elumelu, OFR, said the company had continued to strengthen its foundations under the leadership of Managing Director/CEO, Uzoamaka Oshogwe.

“I am delighted with the FY 2025 performance of Transcorp Hotels Plc. We have continued to strengthen the foundation of our company, with our growing asset base and equity increasing by 14 per cent and 18 per cent respectively — positioning us for the future,” Elumelu said.

She added that the company would remain focused on driving operational excellence and business growth while exploring new avenues for sustainable long-term value creation.

Oshogwe said the results marked a major milestone for the company, noting that retained earnings also rose sharply from ₦63.23 billion in FY 2024 to about ₦77.53 billion in FY 2025, further strengthening financial resilience.

“Our full-year 2025 performance represents a major milestone, with record revenue of ₦97.04 billion,” she said. “Our success results from disciplined operational efficiency, strong cost management and, most importantly, our exceptional team’s commitment to service excellence.”

She added that the company would continue investing in transformative infrastructure, including the 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre, to position Nigeria as a premier global convening destination for high-profile events such as the Afreximbank Annual Meetings and ECOWAS Summits.

Looking ahead, Transcorp Hotels said it would keep leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen its brand and redefine hospitality standards across Africa.