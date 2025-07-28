Transcorp Hotels Reports 60% Revenue Surge

…declares interim dividend as H1 profit hits N36.21bn

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has posted a robust financial performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, underscoring the strength of its business strategy and positioning in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

According to the company’s unaudited financial results released on Thursday, revenue surged by an impressive 60% year-on-year to N47.57 billion, up from N29.72 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The remarkable top-line growth was matched by a 71% leap in gross profit to N36.21 billion, reflecting both volume growth and improved operational efficiencies.

The company’s gross profit margin also advanced to a healthy 76%, in spite of macroeconomic headwinds including rising inflation and elevated energy and logistics costs.

The financial performance, which builds on the company’s strong showing in prior periods, reflects sustained momentum in its core hospitality offerings as well as successful expansion into adjacent high-growth segments.

A major highlight of the period was the official launch of the Transcorp Centre—a world-class, 5,000- seat capacity venue hailed as Nigeria’s largest corporate event facility.

The state-of-the-art centre, strategically located in Abuja, is already being positioned as a key revenue driver and a transformative addition to Nigeria’s corporate and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism landscape.

In recognition of the company’s outstanding performance, Transcorp Hotels has declared an interim dividend of N1.02 billion, representing N0.10 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax.

This gesture underscores the board’s commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns, even amid a challenging economic environment.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Transcorp Hotels’ outstanding performance in the first half of 2025 further validates our transformative strategies, with a laser focus on innovation and operational efficiency.

It affirms our steadfast dedication to delivering investor returns and signals our profound confidence in Transcorp Hotels’ future growth.”