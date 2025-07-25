Transcorp Hotels Posts 60% Revenue Surge, Launches Nigeria’s Largest Event Venue

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has posted a robust financial performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, underscoring the strength of its business strategy and positioning in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

According to the company’s unaudited financial results released on Thursday, revenue surged by an impressive 60% year-on-year to ₦47.57 billion, up from ₦29.72 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The remarkable top-line growth was matched by a 71% leap in gross profit to ₦36.21 billion, reflecting both volume growth and improved operational efficiencies.

The company’s gross profit margin also advanced to a healthy 76%, in spite of macroeconomic headwinds including rising inflation and elevated energy and logistics costs.

The financial performance, which builds on the company’s strong showing in prior periods, reflects sustained momentum in its core hospitality offerings as well as successful expansion into adjacent high-growth segments.

A major highlight of the period was the official launch of the Transcorp Centre—a world-class, 5,000-seat capacity venue hailed as Nigeria’s largest corporate event facility.

The state-of-the-art centre, strategically located in Abuja, is already being positioned as a key revenue driver and a transformative addition to Nigeria’s corporate and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism landscape.

In recognition of the company’s outstanding performance, Transcorp Hotels has declared an interim dividend of ₦1.02 billion, representing ₦0.10 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax.

This gesture underscores the board’s commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns, even amid a challenging economic environment.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, said: “Transcorp Hotels’ outstanding performance in the first half of 2025 further validates our transformative strategies, with a laser focus on innovation and operational efficiency.

It affirms our steadfast dedication to delivering investor returns and signals our profound confidence in Transcorp Hotels’ future growth.”

The Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe, added: “Our exceptional H1 2025 performance reflects our relentless execution of a growth-focused agenda.

These results speak to the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our team.

Building on the foundation of our iconic assets—Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the newly launched Transcorp Centre—we are not just leading Nigeria’s hospitality sector but redefining excellence across Africa.”

Transcorp Hotels continues to leverage its premium hospitality assets and digital innovation platforms such as Aura by Transcorp Hotels to deepen market reach and create long-term value.

As the hospitality and tourism sectors gradually recover post-pandemic, the company’s strategic positioning and capital investments place it at the forefront of a revitalized and increasingly competitive market.

With its strong H1 showing, dividend payout, and bold infrastructure play, Transcorp Hotels reaffirms its ambition to not just lead but to shape the future of hospitality in Africa.