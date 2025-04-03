Transcorp Hotels Approves 64 Kobo Dividend, Plans Expansion Into Lagos

Share

Transcorp Hotels Plc has approved a final dividend payment of 64 kobo per share to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This brings the total dividend payout for the year to 74 kobo per share, amounting to ₦7.57 billion, following an earlier 10 kobo interim dividend per share.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, announced the dividend approval on Thursday in Abuja during the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM). He also hinted at the company’s plans to diversify its investments beyond the hospitality sector.

Nnorom assured shareholders that Transcorp Hotels would continue to enhance its performance and increase returns.

“As the CEO mentioned, we will sustain our strong performance and continuously improve our returns to shareholders. Additionally, we plan to invest in other sectors of the economy,” he said.

He highlighted the 5,000-seater event center, the largest in Nigeria, as a key revenue generator. “This facility will not only generate income from rentals but also from food, beverages, and hotel accommodations. Additionally, the upcoming Transcorp Hotels Lagos will further strengthen our portfolio,” he added.

Addressing concerns from some shareholders about the dividend amount, Nnorom defended the payout as substantial, emphasizing a significant increase from the previous year.

“The dividend we paid is quite good. For 2024, we paid an interim dividend of 10 kobo and now a final dividend of 64 kobo, bringing the total to 74 kobo. When compared to 2023, where only 20 kobo was paid, this marks a 270% increase. We are committed to consistently returning value to shareholders,” he stated.

Regarding future investments, Nnorom revealed plans to expand the hotel chain, particularly in Lagos and Abuja.

“In Lagos, we are developing Transcorp Hotels Lagos. Here in Abuja, we also plan to add more rooms to the existing hotel. Currently, our 670-room hotel operates at an 84% average occupancy rate, sometimes even reaching 100%. With major international events coming up, especially in June, we must expand to accommodate the increasing demand,” he explained.

The newly appointed Managing Director/CEO, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, outlined her priorities, emphasizing customer satisfaction and technological innovation.

“My primary goal is to sustain the growth we’ve achieved. In this business, guests come first. We must provide an exceptional guest experience through innovation and technology,” she said.

She highlighted plans to streamline the check-in process and personalize guest experiences. “We want our guests to feel special, as if they are the only ones in the hotel. Through technology, we will eliminate delays at check-in and ensure seamless service,” she added.

With these strategic expansions and customer-focused innovations, Transcorp Hotels Plc aims to strengthen its leadership in the Nigerian hospitality industry while maximizing returns for its shareholders.

