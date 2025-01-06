Transcorp Hotels Appoints MD

Share

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe as managing director with effect from January 1, 2025. The company explained in statement that the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited had been notified of the appointment.

Oshogwe is currently the managing director of Afriland Properties Ltd, a property management, investment and development company.

With over 30 years of professional experience, she has held leadership positions at the United Bank for Africa PIc and Accenture UK.

She obtained a degree in Chemistry from Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, Master of Science (MSc) degree in information systems design from the University of Westminster, London and a professional certificate in real estate management from Harvard Business School, USA.

Oshogwe is an RICS accredited civil and commercial mediator and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

She is an Alumna of the Lagos Business School and IESE, Spain having attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) and Chief Executive Programme of the institutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, chairman of Board Directors of the company said “Uzo Oshogwe’s exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in driving organisational growth make her the right person to continue building on Dupe Olusola’s remarkable achievements at Transcorp Hotels PIc.

Share

Please follow and like us: