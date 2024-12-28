Transcorp Hotel Plc Names Oshogwe New CEO

Share

Uzo Oshogwe has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotel Plc. She takes over from the former boss of the hospitality group, Dupe Olusola.

Billed to formally assume office on January 1, 2025, Oshogwe’s appointment marks a new era for the hospitality outfit as it continues to solidify its position as a leader in the Nigerian hospitality market.

Oshogwe, who presently serves as the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Limited, an investment and development company, comes with a vast experience, spanning over 30 years in management, investment, and corporate leadership.

Her career journey include roles at United Bank for Africa Plc and Accenture UK. Oshogwe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State; an MSc in Information Systems Design from the University of Westminster, London; and a professional certificate in Real Estate Management from Harvard Business School, USA.

At Transcorp Hotels Plc, she will be expected to lead the company into its next phase of growth, building on the achievements of her predecessor, Olusola.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels, Emmanuel Nnorom, stated, “Uzo Oshogwe’s exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in driving organisational growth make her the right person to continue building on Dupe Olusola’s remarkable achievements at Transcorp Hotels Plc.

‘‘Her expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to create value and deliver excellence in the hospitality industry.”

