Transcorp Group Grows Revenue By N279.7bn In H1 2025

…Announces N4.064bn Interim Dividend To Shareholders

Transnational Corporation Plc, Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, announced its H1 unaudited results, showing impressive year-on-year growth, for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Transcorp Group’s H1 2025 revenue grew by 59% from N175.4 billion in 2024 to N279.7 billion, while profit before tax grew by 21%, to close at N85.7 billion compared to N70.9 billion recorded in H1 2024.

Despite continuing economic headwinds, Nigeria’s bellwether stock, with a portfolio that spans power, resources and hospitality continues to deliver for shareholders, and make significant investments in Nigerian infrastructure.

Notable highlights of the period included the launch of the Transcorp Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s state of the art convention and events centre, which has already hosted international leaders and major regional events.

Key Highlights include:

 Exceptional Growth in Revenue

 Transcorp Group achieved a significant increase of N279.7billion, representing a 59% rise compared to H1 2025 (N175.4 billion in H1 2024).

 Profitability

 Transcorp Group continued its healthy profitability trajectory in HI 2025, with a 21% PBT growth of N85.7 billion, compared to N70.9 billion in the same period last year.

 This performance saw an increased gross profit margin of 47%, despite economic headwinds.

 Dividend

 In line with its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, the Company has declared an interim dividend of ₦4.064 billion representing 40 kobo per ordinary share subject to applicable withholding tax.

Chairman Transnational Corporation Plc, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, comments: “Delivering on our impact driven, value creating mission, we continue to advance strategic investments across key sectors in Nigeria.

In power, Transcorp Power and Transafam Power increasingly innovate to improve lives, transforming Nigeria.

In hospitality, we continue to delight our clients and redefine our sector, not least with the opening in Abuja of the Transcorp Centre, Nigeria’s superlative events centre.

Our growth demonstrates the resilience and strength of our diversified business model.

We remain dedicated to achieving our strategic vision, rewarding our valued shareholders, and driving the sustainable transformation of Nigeria’s economy.”

President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Omogiafo, OON, comments: “The Q2 2025 financial performance reflects our firm commitment to operational excellence and the resilience inherent in our corporate strategy, which has further enhanced our capacity to effectively navigate challenges.

This adaptability has enabled us to thrive within a dynamic business landscape while consistently delivering value to our stakeholders.

With our new 5,000-seat capacity event centre, we are positioning Nigeria as the epicentre of high-scale conferences and events, including hosting the recently concluded AFREXIM Annual Meetings 2025.

We continuously explore innovative ways to further accelerate our growth trajectory while strengthening our leadership in Nigeria’s power, hospitality, and energy sectors.”

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is one of Africa’s leading, listed conglomerates, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa.

Transcorp’s power businesses, Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power, provide over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. Transcorp is committed to developing Nigeria’s domestic energy value chain through its investments in OPL281.

The Group’s hospitality business, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and has launched the digital platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.