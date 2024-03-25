New Telegraph

March 25, 2024
Transcorp Engages GCFO

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) has appointed Mr. Festus Izevbizua as group chief financial officer. The company said in statement that the Nigerian Exchange Limited had been notified of the appointment. Izevbizua has over three decades of professional experience spanning insurance, banking, energy, financial services, auditing, consulting, business advisory, risk management, tax advisory and international finance.

He obtained a degree in economics from the University of Benin and a master degree in finance from University of Calabar. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria (ICAN), senior member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM).

