Transcorp Delivers Record FY’25 Performance, Proposes N2 Dividend

Transnational Corporation Plc has reported a record performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, posting strong growth in revenue, profitability and total assets.

In its audited results released yesterday, the Group recorded a 33 per cent increase in revenue to N544 billion, up from N408 billion in 2024. Profit Before Tax rose by 31 per cent to N179.5 billion, while Profit After Tax surged by 44 per cent to N135.9 billion from N94.1 billion in the previous year.

Total assets crossed the N1 trillion mark for the first time in the company’s history, rising by 33 per cent to N1.002 trillion. Shareholders’ funds grew by 47 per cent to N353.4 billion, while total borrowings declined by 15 per cent to N75.5 billion, resulting in a gearing ratio of 13 per cent. Gross profit margin was sustained at 50.5 per cent.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, said the performance reflects disciplined strategy execution and operational excellence across the Group’s portfolio.

“Crossing the N1 trillion total assets milestone is a defining achievement a validation of the strength of our platform and the confidence of our investors. With 47 per cent growth in shareholders’ funds and sustained profitability, we have closed the year with strong momentum,” she said.

Chairman of the Group, Tony O. Elumelu, stated that the results underscore the strength of the company’s diversified portfolio spanning power, hospitality and energy.