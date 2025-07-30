Transcorp Declares N4.064bn Interim Dividend As H1’25 PBT Hits N85.7bn

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s foremost conglomerate with interests in power, hospitality, and energy, has declared an interim dividend of N4.064 billion, equivalent to 40 kobo per ordinary share, following a stellar first-half performance that underscored the Group’s resilience and commitment to shareholder value.

In its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Group reported a 59% year-on-year surge in revenue to N279.7 billion, up from N175.4 billion in the same period of 2024.

Profit before tax rose to N85.7 billion, representing a 21% increase from the N70.9 billion posted in the corresponding period last year. The interim dividend, which is subject to applicable withholding tax, reflects the Board’s confidence in the Group’s performance and future prospects.

It also signals a renewed era of consistent value delivery to shareholders, many of whom have seen the company evolve into a diversified powerhouse in critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy. Transcorp’s gross profit margin expanded to 47%, underscoring operational efficiency despite macroeconomic headwinds.

The Group’s sustained growth was powered by strong performances across all business verticals, with its power and hospitality arms contributing significantly to topline and bottom-line gains. Commenting on the Group’s performance, Tony O. Elumelu, the Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc, said: “Delivering on our impact-driven, valuecreating mission, we continue to advance strategic investments across key sectors in Nigeria.

In power, Transcorp Power and Transafam Power are transforming lives. In hospitality, we are redefining excellence, especially with the launch of the new Transcorp Centre in Abuja—Nigeria’s premier events venue. Our growth affirms the strength of our diversified business model and the resilience of our people.”

Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO, echoed this optimism, noting: “Our second-quarter performance showcases our operational agility and disciplined execution. Our ability to thrive in a dynamic environment while delivering consistent value stems from a robust corporate strategy and unrelenting focus on innovation.

“The new Transcorp Centre, with a 5,000-seat capacity, positions Nigeria as a continental hub for international events. We remain committed to accelerating growth, deepening sectoral leadership, and delivering longterm stakeholder value,” said the Group CEO.

The Group’s power subsidiaries—Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power Ltd—now account for over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity, placing the company at the heart of the country’s energy ambitions. In hospitality, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, continues to lead the market, bolstered by its digital platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

Transcorp’s H1 performance reinforces its position as a leading frontier market institution, demonstrating that with strategic clarity and disciplined execution, Nigerian corporates can deliver sustained profitability and shareholder returns—even in a volatile macroeconomic climate. With the interim dividend now declared, investors are likely to view the Group’s second-half guidance with optimism, particularly as Transcorp doubles down on infrastructure, digitalisation, and market expansion.