Transcorp, Dangote Sugar, ETI Lead N345bn Market Rout

The Nigerian equities market suffered a sharp downturn on Tuesday, shedding N345 billion in market capitalisation as widespread sell-off in Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc and 43 other stocks dragged the market into the red.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 550.88 points, marking a 0.51 per cent decline to settle at 106,904.25 points, while the overall market capitalization slumped to N66.943 trillion.

The downturn was fueled by losses in large and mid-cap stocks, including Transcorp, Eterna, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), and Oando, as investors adopted a risk-off approach amid prevailing bearish sentiment. Afrinvest Limited, commenting on the market performance, projected that downbeat sentiment would persist in the short term.

The market breadth closed negative, with 44 stocks declining against 17 gainers, reinforcing the cautious outlook. Among the top gainers, NEM Insurance led with an 8.78 per cent increase, closing at N14.25 per share.

Ikeja Hotel followed closely, gaining 8.72 per cent to close at N11.85, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdings advanced 6.76 per cent to N3.95 per share.

Other gainers included Livestock Feeds, up 4.53 per cent to N7.85, and International Breweries, which appreciated 4.00 per cent to close at N5.20 per share.

On the losing side, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Deap Capital Management and Trust, Eterna, Guinea Insurance, and Transcorp all plunged by 10 per cent, closing at N36.00, 90 kobo, N37.80, 63 kobo, and N51.30 per share, respectively.

