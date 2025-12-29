New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. Transcorp Changes Chair

Transcorp Changes Chair

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Mrs Awele Vivien Elumelu as chair of its board, effective January 1, 2026.

Her appointment follows the scheduled retirement of the current chairman, Mr Emmanuel N. Nnorom. Elumelu, a medical doctor with an MBBS from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and clinical experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, has extensive experience in healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy.

She currently chairs Avon Healthcare Limited, a Nigerian health maintenance organisation, and Avon Medical Practice, a network of hospitals and clinics.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Also, she chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and serves as a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited. Her executive education includes programmes at Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

According to a statement, her appointment highlights a strategic focus on integrating innovation, wellness, and responsible business practices into Transcorp Hotels’ operations.

Elumelu is also a trustee and co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, through which she has supported more than 24,000 African entrepreneurs with training, seed capital, and mentorship, while advancing gender inclusion.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ogun Assembly Ends 2026 Budget Defense, Vows Strict Oversight Function
Read Next

Firm Appoints Directors