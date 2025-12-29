Transcorp Changes Chair

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Mrs Awele Vivien Elumelu as chair of its board, effective January 1, 2026.

Her appointment follows the scheduled retirement of the current chairman, Mr Emmanuel N. Nnorom. Elumelu, a medical doctor with an MBBS from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and clinical experience in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, has extensive experience in healthcare, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy.

She currently chairs Avon Healthcare Limited, a Nigerian health maintenance organisation, and Avon Medical Practice, a network of hospitals and clinics.

Also, she chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and serves as a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited. Her executive education includes programmes at Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

According to a statement, her appointment highlights a strategic focus on integrating innovation, wellness, and responsible business practices into Transcorp Hotels’ operations.

Elumelu is also a trustee and co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, through which she has supported more than 24,000 African entrepreneurs with training, seed capital, and mentorship, while advancing gender inclusion.