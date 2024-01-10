Transcending from ancient to modern system

It’s unarguable that Nigeria as a country has come of age. This is the reason most systems of operations deployed by various authorities are urgently in need of overhaul. A system that’s ancient is crude and unsophisticated. Among all, the most unique feature that’s embedded in an ancient system is attributed to its outdated nature. Ancient, in the sense that, its emergence in the world could be traced to the making or creativity of the ancestors; outdated, meaning literally that its existence on earth is no longer in vogue or has been overtaken by events. If a certain ongoing pattern, method or style – as might be the case – is truly ancient, then it’s high time it is dropped or jettisoned, because its progenitors wouldn’t be happy that their offspring haven’t been able to introduce another pattern into the system. For instance, if I succeeded in inventing a certain system of life into a clime I belong, I would strongly wish and pray that someday in the future my children or any of them would create another system. In other words, every discerning mind seriously prays for succession because it is one of the basic features of progress. An individual or entity can only boast of progression when a new thing belonging to them emerges at intervals to their delight. It’s appalling – and pathetic too – when realized that in Nigeria today, most individuals or groups still depend on crude ways of doing things in a century that has boldly and proudly welcomed a modern pattern of living or operation.

It becomes more disturbing and disheartening when observed that most people who address themselves as ‘professionals’ still make use of this crude pattern, that ordinarily, ought have been eroded by the emergence of the ‘digital age’. It’s noteworthy that the modern/digital age is synonymous with technology. Hence, for anyone to be fully part of the contemporary society, he/she must integrate him/herself into the tech world. Individually or as a group, we must be ready to duly embrace this modern system of living in our respective fields of endeavour. We mustn’t continue to dwell in retrogressive approach while addressing any plight that arises. Nigeria as a country, in various areas of our economy, these crude measures are invariably deployed. On a daily basis, most revenue-base sectors within the shores of the country suffer great neglect or ineptitude as a result of inability of the concerned authorities to imbibe modern methodology. In the mining sector, for example, several solid minerals such as gemstones, metals and what have you, are abound in different quarters of the Nigerian State. But most times, these minerals are still being dug from the earth crust via the use of crude techniques. And, owing to lack of mechanized techniques, whenever the minerals are acquired from the ground, they would be exported to the foreign nations as raw materials because they can’t be readily processed here. In the long run, we would end up purchasing foreignmade products, that ordinarily, should have been produced in our clime. Such a practice is a shame, to assert the least, hence calls for a due review from the relevant bodies. Even the oil and gas sector is equally experiencing such colossal neglect. We consistently purchase fuel and allied products, which were processed overseas, because the country lacks the required mechanized system known as refinery to carry out the processing as soon as they are drilled in the country. The agricultural sector isn’t left out.

The country’s farmers, particularly the commercial ones, still participate in farming via crude pattern. The four major segments in the agric wing namely, cultivation, harvest, processing and storage, are yet to be fully carried out with the aid of mechanized system. A particular farm produce, when aptly processed, could provide variety of foods in our markets or on our table. It’s worth noting that many of our produce possess this fantastic quality. But, regrettably, it’s often being exported as a single commodity, thereby making the country to lose several millions of naira on a regular basis. The education and health sectors are also suffering from this plight or phenomenon. The old ways of teaching or impaction of knowledge are still being deployed in our various citadels of learning. That’s the reason most of our students are yet, or still finding it difficult, to key into the Information Technology (IT) world. In most hospitals or health centres across the federation, outdated instruments cum laboratory equipment still dominate the arena, hence making it impossible for the practitioners to perform their duties effectively and efficiently as required. What about the country’s public service system? It’s indeed saddening that a sector of this kind, that’s densely characterized with highly learned individuals, is still dwelling in the past. Just a peep into the said domain would make you gush fathomless tears. The list is obviously endless as regards the sectors that still adore the crude pattern of operation within the shores of the country. This is why we must act fast and genuinely if we are truly ready to get it right or move in the more deserved direction. Though the choice is ours, we must comprehend that as long as this custom lingers, we will continue to deprive ourselves a milestone that’s liable to positively turn the country’s economy around in its entirety. This is the reason we are expected to expedite action without further ado. The situation has conspicuously gone out of hand that a stringent measure is needed towards addressing it headlong. The deplorable state of our various institutions and sectors, due to the continual use of crude pattern, is seriously in need of candid and strict approach if we must progress as a people. It’s high time we changed the orientation by facing the realities of the day squarely at all cost. We need to unequivocally tell ourselves that technology has come to stay, hence ought to be seen as the only pattern in vogue.

We must key into the most reigning and acceptable methods by jettisoning the ones that are obsolete, or have been overtaken by events, by throwing them into the waste bin where they rightly belong. This is the only and best way we can forge ahead for the good of all. I suggest there should be strong legislation regarding this clarion call. There’s need for a comprehensive legislative backing with a view to fully embracing tech-driven measures in most of our public sectors. This will surely go a long way in tackling the menace. Talking about legislation; it’s even amusing, and shocking too, to realize that the country’s legislative chambers still deliberate their plenaries with the aid of mere crude methodology. It’s painful to acknowledge that, at the moment, the institutions that are constitutionally imbued with the powers to come up with the required legal backing as proposed above are yet to embrace modern techniques or mechanized pattern. It’s really astonishing, to say the least. We can only end this glaring self-deceit by understanding that the benefits inherent in any technologically-approach system are unquantifiable, thus cannot be overemphasized. It enables work to be done so easily and swiftly, thereby saving time, energy and what have you. In different quarters, it has been reliably proven that systems that are tech-driven or mechanized often boast of greater efficiency in performance, productivity strength, and output, among others. Among all, it has been observed to be result-oriented when compared to the crude ones. Even though you would spend more funds to acquire – or switch to – a mechanized system, the interesting truth remains that in the long run, you stand to make several more millions or thousands of naira, as the case may be. This is a fact we must embrace in earnest. Isn’t it time we make our ancestors proud by letting them comprehend we are really progressing, since progress remained their only prayers for us? Time has obviously come to make a total turnaround in respect of our ways of doing things as a nation. The time is now, because there might not be a better moment to take the needed action. Think about it!