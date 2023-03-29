Transcendence: Six artists explore boundaries of art and perception

Tribes Art Africa Gallery (TAAG), a contemporary art gallery that is dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging artists, has extended its global scope, showing the works of Carlos A. Solis, Eyitayo Alagbe, Toju Clarke, Toba Kayode Samuel, Olaniyi Omotayo and Toluwalase Raymond in a new group art exhibition titled ‘Transcendence: Exploring the Boundaries of Art and Perception’.

The exhibition which is exclusively on Artsy.net, after it opened on March 23, 2023, ends on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Described as a must-see, the exhibition, ‘Transcendence’, showcases artists that challenges conventional thinking and inspires a deeper understanding of the human experience through contemporary art.

“Each artist approaches their craft with a distinct perspective, yet they all share a common goal: to push the boundaries of what we think is possible with art,” Tribes Art Africa Gallery stated in a release announcing the exhibition.

“Through their work, they explore themes of identity, memory, perception, and the interconnectedness of all things.” The Head Curator of TAAG, Mr. Rodney Asikhia, said that that the works on display in ‘Transcendence’ create a truly immersive and thought- provoking experience, adding that this exhibition “challenges us to question our assumptions about what art is and can be and encourages us to see the world in new and exciting ways.”

With charcoals, Alagbe brings out the multi-dimensional beauty in native visual contents. “I deliberately and precisely blend semi-tones of joy, love, hope, and peace, weaving together themes of beauty, brother- hood, unity, and friendship,” the artist stated. “Through my art, I aim to show- case the enduring treasures that Africa holds, including her unique customs, communal and mammalian inclinations, and her enviable dark and strong skin.”

Alagbe explained that one of his works on display is a delicate observation and capture of innocence, simplicity, and naivety in children, aimed at giving them a sense of belonging in society. According to him, his art “seek to highlight the inexpressible and underrated beauty of black women, using my art to showcase the intricacies of their lives and experiences.” Solis’ vibrant surreal paintings use bold colors and abstract shapes to explore the complexity of the hu- man mind. “In the infinite world of my imagination, I tried to convey and stimulate the mythical and spiritual elements of visual expression,”

Solis stated, adding that his passion for painting started with the magnificence elements of nature, fauna, and flora, and its natural beauty that involves its selective conditions. Raymond’s cinematographically surreal layers of imagery create rich, textured pieces that reflect the complexity of the world.

His art, according to the gallery, is a reflection of his ability to convey his emotions in thought-provoking ways, showcasing his versatility through various mediums and techniques such as acrylic, charcoal, pastels, and ink. Describing the Raymond as “a social satirist”, the gallery also noted that his art explores broader issues of self-exploration, relationships, and identity, connecting with enthusiasts on more than one level.

TAAG explained that each featured artist in ‘Transcendence’ approaches their art with a distinct perspective, but all share a common goal, which is, to push the boundaries of art possibilities.

“Through their work, they explore themes of identity, memory, perception, and the interconnected- ness of all things.”

Kayode displays intricate paintings, using the human form to explore themes of interconnectedness and spirituality. The artist said he always work hard to create art that speaks to people about the beauty that exists in contemporary world. “My artwork speaks, not only for me , but for black people, nature, African culture and the world at large,”

Kayode said. For themes of the beauty of African culture and the resilience of the human spirit, Omotayo applies colourful impasto painting technique. A self-taught artist who has always loved drawing since childhood, Omotayo is a member of a club ARA (Association of Revolutionary Artists). Clarke is showing paintings which, he said, expresses his concern on young adults and trauma. Accord- ing to him, the paintings capture the mood of three young adults and their reaction to peer pressure being faced in the society, daily.

Among his works for the show are ‘You and I Tired Look’ (scratching on canvas, 4 x 3ft, dated 2023); Untitled (Sgrafitto, scratching on canvas, 3 x 3ft, 2023; and ‘Police or Thief ’ (Sgrafitto, scratching on canvas, 3 x 3ft, 2023). “Whether you’re an art lover, a col- lector, or simply looking for inspiration, ‘Transcendence: Exploring the Boundaries of Art and Perception’ is sure to be an unforgettable experience,” Asikhia assured art followers. For more information and to view the exhibition online, please visit the TAAG Gallery website at www.tribe- sartafrica.com.