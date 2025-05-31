Transborder Drug Trafficker Jailed 24 Years For Smuggling Cocaine, Cannabis Across Seme Border

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a transborder drug trafficker, Elijah Ishola Adejumo, to 24 years imprisonment for smuggling 3.3 kilograms of cocaine and 60 grams of cannabis sativa into Nigeria through the Seme border.

Justice Akintayo Aluko delivered the verdict after Adejumo pleaded guilty to a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, and transportation of illicit drugs filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA’s prosecutor, G. N. Aondover, told the court that Adejumo was apprehended on November 5, 2024, at the Lagos axis of the Seme border while attempting to smuggle the prohibited substances into Nigeria using a red-coloured Toyota Sienna minivan with Republic of Benin registration number RBC 426 CP.

According to the prosecutor, Adejumo conspired with an accomplice identified simply as Olawale, who is now at large, to carry out the drug trafficking operation.

The seized substances included 3.3 kilograms of cocaine and 60 grams of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana.

Aondover informed the court that the convict’s actions contravened Sections 14(b), 19, and 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

When the charges were read to him in court, Adejumo confessed to committing the crimes.

Following his guilty plea and the submission of drug exhibits as evidence, the prosecution urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant under the relevant provisions of the law.

The prosecutor further requested the court to order the final forfeiture of several items believed to be proceeds or instruments of the illegal activity.

These included the Toyota Sienna minivan, $14,400, N100,000, and a set of chains.

In his plea for leniency, the convict’s counsel asked the court to temper justice with mercy, citing legal authorities in support of a non-custodial sentence or an option of a fine instead of imprisonment.

However, Justice Aluko ruled against such leniency. He sentenced Adejumo to five years imprisonment on count one, three years on count two, five years on count three, three years on count four, five years on count five, and three years on count six.

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning Adejumo will serve a total of five years in prison.

Justice Aluko also ruled that the time already spent in detention by the convict before his arraignment should be deducted from the total sentence.

In addition to the prison term, the judge granted the prosecution’s request for final forfeiture of the red Toyota Sienna van used in the crime.

He also ordered that $10,400, N100,000, and the set of chains be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria as proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

The judge directed that the confiscated drugs be destroyed, but only after the expiration of the appeal window, to allow the convict the opportunity to challenge the judgment if he so chooses.

The charge sheet against Adejumo detailed the coordinated plan with Olawale to smuggle controlled substances into Nigeria, describing the cocaine and cannabis as substances similar to heroin and LSD, making them punishable under the NDLEA Act.

Part of the charge reads: “That you, Elijah Ishola Adejumo, adult, male, Nigerian citizen, and one Olawale (now at large), on or about the 5th day of November 2024, at the Lagos axis of the Seme Border, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without lawful authority, conspired to possess 3.3 kilograms of cocaine inside one red-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number RBC 426 CP, a controlled substance similar to heroin and LSD, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act.”

Another count read: “That you, Elijah Ishola Adejumo, conspired to possess 60 grams of cannabis sativa, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).”

