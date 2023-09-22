TransAlliance Gets 2023 Africa’s Best Professional Services Company Award

Nigeria’s fastest-growing conglomerate, TransAlliance Group, has been awarded Africa’s Best Professional Services Company of the Year, 2023.

While receiving the award at the 8th edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards event in Lagos, Group Executive Director, Treasury and Operations, Trans- AllianceGroup, Anthony Nwosu, appreciated the organisers of the event, and pointed out that the TransAllianceGroup prides itself as industry leaders in finance, travel and hospitality.

According to him, “TransAllianceGroup’s brand is envisioned to be the preferred partner in every sector that we serve, while consistently delivering superior value to all our stakeholders across the globe.

“Our passion as a brand is to help individuals and businesses succeed through the use of our unique problem-solving techniques.”

Continuing, he noted that TransAlliance was founded to bring together expertise from various business sectors to better harness the power and potential of these various sectors through problem solving techniques, synergy and a clear-cut strategy.”