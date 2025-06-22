Transactions on NGX soar 126.2%, led by GTCO, Beta Glass

Share

Stock market investors traded 3.566 billion shares worth N115.403 billion in 99,960 transactions on the floor of the Exchange this week.

This is 126.2 per cent compared to 2.057 billion shares valued at N51.015 billion that exchanged hands last week in 65,016 deals.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange soared by 126.2 per cent.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.166 billion shares valued at N62.046 billion traded in 45,851 transactions.

This contributed 60.73 per cent and 53.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 580.893 million shares worth N10.896 billion in 10,909 deals.

The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 193.300 million shares worth N2.449 billion in 6,306 transactions.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Champion Brew. Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 1.003 billion shares worth N26, 076 billion in 14,232 deals.

This contributed 28.14 per cent and 22.60 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Meanwhile, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.35 per cent and 2.40 per cent to close the week at 118,138.22 and N 74.534 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Industrial Goods and.NGX Sovereign Bond Indices, which depreciated by 0.36 per cent and 0.78 per cent respectively, while the NGX AseM index closed flat.

Fifty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, the same as 55 equities in the previous week.

Forty-two equities depreciated in price, higher than 39 in the previous week, while 51 equities remained unchanged, lower than 54 recorded in the previous week.

Ellah Lakes, Beta Glass, Livingtrust Mortgage Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Meyer Plc were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew in 23.09 per cent, 19.43 per cent, 18.88 per cent, 19.81 per cent and 13.61 per cent respectively.

The companies gained N1.00, N44.90, N1.08, N13.45 and N1.15 respectively.

The top five decliners for the week are: Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Sunu Assurances, Oando, International Energy Insurance and Omatek Ventures as they lost N19.35, 67k, N8.00, 17k and 6k respectively.

In the course of the week, the NGX lifted the suspension placed on trading in the shares of Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc.

