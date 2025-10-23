Transactional, Mediocre Leadership Killing Africa, Says Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister,Nyesom Wike, has said that the bane of development in Africa remains the culture of transactional and mediocre leadership.

Wike regretted that despite the vast deposits of natural resources Africa has continued to languish in abject poverty due to bad governance and selfish politicians.

The Minister disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday when he delivered a keynote address titled “Reimagining Africa’s Leadership and Investment” at the 2025 Innovate Africa Conference, held at the ECOWAS, Abuja.

The Minister noted that both the military and civilian regimes in the region have failed to attract development that reflects the people’s wishes, following

“self-serving conspiracies that bear little or no relation to national interest or development priorities.”

According to him, “Africa today stands at a historic crossroads. On one hand, we are blessed with immense natural wealth, youthful energy, and creative potential; yet, we continue to grapple with weak institutions, infrastructural decay, poverty, and widespread unemployment. This is the paradox of our age, how can a continent so richly endowed remain so constrained?” he queried.

The minister, who was honoured with the Innovate Africa Leadership Award 2025 at the event, stressed that the decisive factor at the heart of the continent’s paradox lies in leadership, the kind that defines whether abundance becomes prosperity or stagnation.

“Leadership remains the fulcrum upon which the destinies of nations turn. When leadership is visionary, accountable, and courageous, even the most daunting obstacles can be transformed into opportunities.

“The time has come to move beyond transactional leadership to embrace transformational governance that empowers rather than exploits, serves rather than rules, and builds rather than blames,” he declared.