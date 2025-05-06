…Trains 100,000 Farmers In Modern Practices, Supports 151,595

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, has said the state successfully trained over 100,000 farmers and fishermen in modern agricultural practices, significantly boosting productivity and improving livelihoods in the last one year.

She also hinted that about 151,595 agribusinesses have been supported through grants, inputs, tools, and advisory services.

The commissioner also announced the launch of Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme, a N500 million initiative, which provided a 25% subsidy on animal feeds, tractorization services, and fertilzers to support agricultural production, particularly in poultry and aquaculture farming.

Olusanya, who led other functionaries of the Ministry to the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, holding at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, said some 100 entrepreneurs with diverse agricultural technological knowhow and enterprises have been inducted as members of the Eko Farmers Club, this, she said, is part of efforts towards promoting the agricultural development and food security of the state.

While noting that the Phase One of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub, under construction in Epe would be completed in a few months, the Commissioner explained that the sum of N100,000,000.00 cash grant was provided by the government to support 26 of these young agri-preneurs engaged in innovative agro allied businesses to expand their businesses, with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) serving as the channel of disbursement.

