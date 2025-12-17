Training Without Borders: How MOWAA Is Creating New Generation Of African Museum Professionals

For decades, advanced training in conservation, registration, and collections management has largely required African professionals to study abroad.

While those opportunities remain valuable, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) is reversing that flow – bringing world-class instruction into West Africa and anchoring it within local institutions.

Through structured internships, fellowships, and technical residencies, the MOWAA Institute offers hands-on professional training in conservation science, documentation, archaeological research, and museum operations.

Young professionals from Edo State work alongside peers from Lagos, Ibadan, Accra, and other cultural centres, gaining exposure to international standards while remaining embedded in African heritage contexts.

The strength of the model lies in its integration of learning and practice. Trainees are not placed in simulated environments; they participate in active conservation treatments, live digitisation workflows, archaeological documentation, and collections management processes that mirror the realities of museum work globally.

This ensures that graduates of these programmes enter the profession with real operational experience. One of the most important effects of this training ecosystem is the emergence of professional networks that stretch across borders.

Fellows often remain in contact after returning to their home institutions, sharing methodologies, consulting one another on challenges, and collaborating across institutions.

This informal continental network of museum professionals – linked through shared training frameworks – is quietly reshaping how collections are managed across West Africa.

Instead of isolated pockets of expertise, the region is developing a connected professional class that speaks a common technical language.

The longer-term outcome is institutional resilience. As these professionals rise into leadership roles, they carry with them a baseline of international best practice rooted in local knowledge systems.

This allows African museums to evolve from within, rather than relying exclusively on external expertise. Beyond technical proficiency, the training programmes also emphasise ethics, community engagement, and cultural responsibility.

Participants learn to see themselves not only as caretakers of objects, but as custodians of public trust, heritage access, and historical memory.

In this way, MOWAA’s most enduring legacy may not be measured in square metres or exhibition numbers, but in people – in the thousands of professionals who will shape the global perception of African creativity and the future of African heritage for decades to come.