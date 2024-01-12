Training Outfit Clears Doubts On Professional Certification

Joint Professionals Training and Support International (JPTS) says its certifications are recognised and accepted for both employment and credits transfer and evaluation into various higher institutions. Its Director of Public Affairs, Amb. Emeagi Williams, said this in Abuja. According to Williams, JPTS is an International Organisation registered to operate as a Professional Training Organisation in the US, UAE, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

“JPTS is an institution created for diverse professional trainings in different fields within its coverage space. “The institution’s professional certifications are recognised and accepted for both employment offer and credits transfer and evaluation into various higher institutions. “The institute is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and offers a wide range of professional certificated trainings from the field of oil and gas, Management, Health and Safety among others.

“JPTS is registered with Accreditation Services for International Colleges across the globe and is affiliated with other professional bodies in Nigeria and the globe with trainings done both online and in classes. “We do not offer award degree, Ordinary National Diploma or Higher National Diploma Programme; and do not represent any University in Nigeria.’’

The institute’s director said that although its Healthcare Management students may not be absorbed for attachment by other government healthcare establishments but they still enjoy strategic benefits and quality work relationship with other bod- ies globally. “The management places high premium on practical experiences for students beyond lecture rooms, to attract beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme who after obtaining O’ Level results, automatically enroll at the Institution on scholarship,’’ Williams said.