The Super Eagles camp in Abidjan has been hit by an acute shortage of training kits, forcing Nigeria’s top football stars, deemed the most valuable of the entire AFCON tournament, to wash and wear their kits every day. Unlike previous major tournaments where players received three sets of training kits, each player has been provided only one set this time. This scarcity has resulted in players having to rush to the laundry daily to ensure they have proper attire for training sessions. Expressing frustration, one player commented: “We are back to the era of wash-and-wear. My training kits are fading and peeling because I have to wash them after every training.

At the previous AFCON in Cameroon, we got three sets of training kits. We have complained about this problem, but it has not been addressed.” Apart from the training kits, players are also coping with limited housewear kits, and they have not been supplied with canvas shoes, bags, and backpacks. Nike, the official kit sponsor of the Super Eagles, extended its sponsorship with the NFF until December 2026 2022.