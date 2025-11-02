Training Children On How To Handle Frustration

The dictionary defines frustration as “the feeling of being upset or annoyed as a result of being unable to change or achieve something”. I recall that many years ago, I took the West African Certificate Examination, which enabled me to transition from the Secondary school level to a higher institution of learning in Nigeria.

The examination council withheld my result. That of my classmate and close friend was released, but he failed woefully. It was a very frustrating experience for him, and he wept uncontrollably.

I tried to console him, telling him that we have another chance to rewrite the examination and move ahead with our academic destinies. I went ahead to enroll again for the examination and did very well.

But my friend never rewrote and went through life in frustration. He lived a low-income life till he died. Children are a very good example of people who are not good at handling frustration. They throw tantrums when they can’t get what they want. Some even shout at their parents or slap them.

Parents should not tolerate such behavior at all from any child. They must be taught how to handle feelings of frustration at an early age.

Prophet Eli did not teach his children how to handle feelings or frustration when the food is not immediately ready or any other thing. They never learnt patience or self-control.

They must have their way all the time. And so when they were grown men, even as parents in the House of God, they would take the meat that people offered as sacrifices to God (As the practice was in the Old Testament) by force.

Train your children to have self-control whenever they need anything and to learn to take “NO” for an answer when daddy or mummy says that they can’t have whatever it is they may be asking for.

Teach them very early in life to overcome the natural tendency in children to be easily frustrated. With such training, when they encounter problems at school, at home, etc, they will have the strength not to be frustrated. Train them in fortitude.