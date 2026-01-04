Training Children On How To Handle Frustration

The dictionary defines frustration as “the feeling of being upset or annoyed as a result of being unable to change or achieve something. I (CHARLES) remember many years ago when I wrote the West African Certificate Examination. My result was withheld by the examination council.

That of my classmates and close friend was released, but he failed woefully. It was a very frustrating experience for him, and he wept uncontrollably.

I tried to console him, telling him that we have another chance to rewrite the examination and move ahead with our academic destinies.

I went ahead to enroll again for the examination and did very well. But my friend never rewrote and went through life in frustration.

He lived a low-income life till he died. Children are a very good example of people who are not good at all at handling frustration.

They throw tantrums when they can’t get what they want. Some even shout at their parents or slap them. Parents should not tolerate such behaviour at all from any child.

They must be taught how to handle feelings of frustration at an early age. Prophet Eli did not teach his children how to handle feelings or frustration when the food is not immediately ready or anything else.

They never learnt patience or self-control. And so when they are grown men/parents, they would take the meat that people offered as sacrifices to God (AS IN THE PRACTICE WAS IN THE OLD TESTAMENT) by force.

They could never patiently wait to follow the orders to get the meat across to them. Train your children step by step on how to have self-control whenever they need anything and to learn to take “NO” for an answer when daddy or mummy says that they can’t have whatever it is they may be asking for.

With such training, when they encounter problems at school, at home, etc they will have the strength not to be frustrated. Train them in fortitude.

Merriam-Webster defines fortitude as “Strength of mind that enables a person to encounter danger or bear pain or adversity with courage.

As such, they would grow up strong and resilient to face life’s problems without falling apart.

Love you.