March 28, 2025
Trained Workforce Panacea For Increased Productivity –MD NSITF

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said for the economy to witness an increased productivity and rapid industrialisation, a trained workforce must be in place.

Managing Director Oluwaseun Faleye said this while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development Adamson Ayide.

He said a trained workforce is “the foundation for economic growth and sustainability in the country”.

According to him, industrialisation and manpower development efforts in Nigeria must be emphasised the importance of a trained workforce, even as he added that increased productivity in the country and rapid industrialization resonates deeply on a trained workforce.

He said: “In fact, it is indeed the foundation for economic growth and sustainability. A trained workforce is not just beneficial; it is essential.

“Through ongoing training, retraining, and skill development, we empower our people to earn a decent living. This responsibility falls on all of us, and those in leadership must be supported in these endeavours.”

