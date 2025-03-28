Trained Workforce Panacea For Increased Productivity –MD NSITF

Share

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said for the economy to witness an increased productivity and rapid industrialisation, a trained workforce must be in place.

Managing Director Oluwaseun Faleye said this while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development Adamson Ayide.

He said a trained workforce is “the foundation for economic growth and sustainability in the country”.

According to him, industrialisation and manpower development efforts in Nigeria must be emphasised the importance of a trained workforce, even as he added that increased productivity in the country and rapid industrialization resonates deeply on a trained workforce.

He said: “In fact, it is indeed the foundation for economic growth and sustainability. A trained workforce is not just beneficial; it is essential.

“Through ongoing training, retraining, and skill development, we empower our people to earn a decent living. This responsibility falls on all of us, and those in leadership must be supported in these endeavours.”

