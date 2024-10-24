Train Your Daughters Not To Depend On Men, Simi Urges Parents

Share

Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has advised parents to train their girl child not to depend on a man.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a video on how parents should teach their female child to take control of their financial future and not be dependent.

She also emphasized on the notion of some parents praying for a wealthy man to marry their daughters.

Simi urged parents to nurture a girl child not to be dependent on men.

She said: “Parents raise your daughters to be self sufficient and not to think that when they grow up, all they have to do is rely on someone to take care of them.

“There is security in being independent. A woman’s economic power is in fending for herself and being able to confidently acknowledge that she’s a complete person. Let them know that you are standing strong.”

