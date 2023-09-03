Train Your Child in the Way of The Lord (Family Matters-Part 2)

TEXT: Proverbs 22:6; Proverbs 29:17; Proverbs 29:1. Proverbs 22:6. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it”. Proverbs 29:17. “Correct thy son, and he shall give thee rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul “. Proverbs 29:1. “He, that be- ing often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy”.

Parents, train your child or children in the ways of the Lord as commanded in the Word of God. One of the major things that you can do to please God is by raising the child or children that God has put into your care in a Godly way. Raising them to be Godly, morally sound, to be industrious, diligent or hardworking, train them to be responsible, train them to be impactful, train them to be valuable or worthwhile in life, train them to be independent, train them to be assets but not liabilities, train them to be loving and caring.

Invest in your children spiritually, morally, invest in your children in their choosing careers to avoid future sorrow and regrets. Your children are your future. May you not end your life in sorrows and regrets. Parents, do you know that your child or children are your mirror? Are you aware that your children are your image? Do you know that your children are your tomorrow or future? Do you know that what you invest in your children is what they will manifest? If you invest nothing in your children, they will manifest nothing.

If you invest good or positive things in your children they will manifest good or positive results. If you invest negative things in your children they will actually display such. Whatever you give to your children is what your children will give back to you. The way you treat your children determines how your end will be.

Training of children in the ways of the Lord is a joint effort on the part of the parents. This must not be left in the hands of one person. Both parents should jointly train their child or children in such a way that will bring glory to the Name of God. Nonchalant attitude should be avoided on the part of either of the parents or both in training their children.

A lot of parents do not have time for their children in order to train them spiritually and morally. Many parents spend good money on their children and also send them to the best schools without giving them home, spiritual and moral training.

Do you know that educational training without home, spiritual and moral training will result in fruitless efforts? May you not waste your money in Jesus Name. It is a good thing to spend money on your children but always accompany it with home, spiritual and moral training. Academic excellence without good characters and sound moral training will eventually result in failure. You will