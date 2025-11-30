Train Your Child In Lord’s Way (2)

TEXT: Proverbs 22:6; Proverbs 29:17; Proverbs 29:1. Proverbs 22:6. “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it”. Proverbs 29:17. “Correct thy son, and he shall give thee rest; yea, he shall give delight unto thy soul “. Proverbs 29:1. “He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy”.

Parents train your child or children in the ways of the Lord as commanded in the Word of God. One of the major thing that you can do to please God is by raising the child or children that God has put into your care in a Godly way.

Raising them to be Godly, morally sound, to be industrious, diligent or hardworking, train them to be responsible, train them to be impactful, train them to be valuable or worthwhile in life, train them to be independent, train them to be assets but not liabilities, train them to be loving and caring.

Invest in your children spiritually, morally, invest in your children in their choosing careers to avoid future sorrow and regrets.

Your children are your future. May you not end your life in sorrows and regrets.

Parents, do you know that your child or children are your mirror?

Are you aware that your children are your image? Do you know that your children are your tomorrow or future?

Do you know that what you invest in your children is what they will manifest? If you invest nothing to your children, they will manifest nothing.

If you invest good or positive things to your children they will manifest good or positive results.

If you invest negative things to your children they will actually display such. Whatever you give to your children is what your children will give back to you.

The way you treat your children determines how your end will be. Training of children in the ways of the Lord is a joint effort on the part of the parents.

This must not be left in the hands of one person. Both parents, father and mother should jointly train their child or children in such a way that will bring glory to the Name of God.

Nonchalant attitude should be avoided on the part of either of the parents or both in training their children.

A lot of parents do not have time for their children in order to train them spiritually and morally. Many parents spend good money on their children and also send them to the best schools without giving them home, spiritual and moral trainings.

Do you know that educational training without home, spiritual and moral trainings will result to fruitless efforts? May you not waste your money in Jesus Name.

It is a good thing to spend money on your children but always accompany it with home, spiritual and moral trainings. Academic excellence without good characters and sound moral training will effectually result to failure.

You will not fail and your children as well will not fail in Jesus Name. Parents, place a priority on your children.

Let your children be your first project in all your endeavours. Engage yourselves in anything or everything that will make your children to succeed in life.

Don’t be wasteful parents. Wasteful parents are the one that spend money on any other things at the expense of their children. Some parents spend their money in the clubhouse without paying the school fees of their children.

Some parents spend their money on expensive clothes while their children were sent out of School because of failure to pay their school fees.

Whatever you do to your children today is a seed which you will reap later whether good or bad. If you fail to provide or train your children now you will suffer for it later.

Try and give your best to your children now so that they in turn can give you their best in the nearest future. Remain blessed. Prayer points:

1. Father, give me wisdom to handle my children well for your glory in Jesus Name.

2. My children shall be Godly in Jesus Name.

3. I declare my children as the children of God in Jesus Name.

4. My children shall be successful and great in life in Jesus Name.