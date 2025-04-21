Train Transit: Agents Traineed To Halt Ticket Fraud In Maritime Sector

Share

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited has trained some licensed customs agents and freight forwarders on the use of the Ètò electronic call-up system in order to curb ticket racketeering and improve efficiency at the Lagos ports.

The training programme, sponsored by the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, was held at the Customs Processing Centre (CPC)’s auditorium, Apapa in collaboration with TTP.

Olomu expressed gratitude to TTP for the training and urged customs agents to take full advantage of the knowledge gained.

He said: “I want to thank TTP for this impactful training. I encourage all customs agents to begin doing their own bookings directly.

By doing so, they can take back power from the unscrupulous elements exploiting their lack of knowledge, selling tickets at highly inflated prices.”

Addressing participants, the Head of Operations at TTP, Mr Irabor Akonoman, debunked misinformation circulating among stakeholders regarding the pricing of Ètò tickets.

He noted: “The official price remains the same since inception. What people are paying higher amounts for is the manipulation by racketeers. This training is about empowering you with practical knowledge of the booking procedures.

“When transporters do bookings themselves, they will have visibility over where their trucks are, how long they have been in the system, and ensure full transparency in their operations.

Licensed agents are essential gatekeepers in improving logistics efficiency at our ports.” On his part, the Chairman of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Apapa Chapter, Mr Eze Uchendu, called for more openmindedness on the part of agents to learn how to use the system and also accountability from terminal operators, to process trucks faster and more efficiently.

The training marks a strong step forward in reforming port access procedures, enhancing transparency, and restoring confidence in Apapa and Tincan Port operations.

TTP reaffirmed its commitment to continuous stakeholder engagement and collaborative efforts to strengthen the Ètò system for the benefit of all port users.

Also, Chairman of the Apapa Chapter of the Association of Nige – rian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Chief Emeka Chukwumalu, emphasised the urgent need to curb inflated transportation costs and improve ease of doing business at the Apapa Port.

He noted that the training was basically for the Customs agents to have awareness of the operations of the Ètò Call-up System through TTP.

