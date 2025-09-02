Train Derailment: FG Promises To restore Damaged Tracks Within 10 days

The Minister of Transportation Said Alkali yesterday praised security agencies and other stakeholders for the safety of passengers, workers and train facilities in the operations to restore the damaged tracks and coaches after the derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna train on August 26.

He said after inspecting the clearing of the accident scene, the tracks would be restored within the next 10 days.

Alkali praised President Bola Tinubu for his support since the incident happened. The minister said: “He has given us support to ensure that we move the locomotive and the coaches and fix the rail line so that we will be back into operation.

“I also want to commend the managing director, NRC and his team because they are on site, as you can see, day and night, trying to restore normalcy after the incident that occurred.

“The incident occurred at a point where we have two rail lines. Normally, we are running around two trains at a time. So there are points where the two trains will interchange.”

He added: “I am here with the full team from the Ministry of Transportation, the Director of Railway and all his engineers, and even the committee doing the investigation.”