Train Crushes Eleven, Injures Five In India

No fewer than eleven people were killed, while five were injured on Wednesday after a fire on a train caused passengers to jump off and be crushed to death by another incoming train.

New Telegraph gathered that during the Mumbai-bound train journey, someone pulled the alarm chain following which a few passengers got down from the train but it is not yet clear whether the fire alarm was false or not.

Ayush Prasad, a top official of Jalgaon district where the accident occurred 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the country’s financial hub of Mumbai explained that people were run over by a train and 11 people have died while five are undergoing treatment.

Reacting to the incident, India’s Interior Minister Amit Shah expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident.

Also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the tragic incident was deeply disturbing.

The incident in the western Maharashtra state is the latest to hit India’s creaking rail network, which carries millions of passengers each day and has seen several disasters over the years.

