Train Crushes Dispatch Rider To Death In Lagos

A tragic incident occurred in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday when a dispatch rider was crushed to death by a moving train at PDW, near the GRA axis.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispatch rider, who was reportedly speeding, attempted to quickly manoeuvre across the railway track to access the GRA area when he collided with an oncoming train. The impact was fatal, killing him instantly, while the train continued along its route.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said personnel from the agency were among the first responders at the scene. They immediately cordoned off the area to prevent secondary accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, with assistance from officers of the Shogunle Police Division.

Taofiq added that officials from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) later arrived to evacuate the remains of the deceased.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the victim’s family, describing the incident as “a distressing reminder of the dire consequences of impatience and disregard for traffic safety rules, particularly at railway level crossings.”

Bakare-Oki urged dispatch riders and other motorists to exercise utmost caution, patience, and discipline, especially when approaching railway intersections.

“Strict compliance with traffic signals and warning signs is crucial to prevent avoidable tragedies, not only in Lagos but across the country,” he said.

He further reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to continuous public enlightenment, proactive enforcement, and safety advocacy to promote discipline and orderliness across the Lagos metropolis.