Train Crushes Dispatch Rider To Death In Lagos

A dispatch rider has reportedly been crushed to death by a train at the PWD area of Ikeja, Lagos State, yesterday. It was learnt that the dispatch rider who was reportedly travelling on high speed, attempted to hastily maneuver across the railway track in a bid to access the GRA area of Ikeja.

In the process it was learnt, he collided with an oncoming train. The impact proved fatal, as the rider died instantly, while the train continued its movement along the track.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Man- agement Authority (LAST- MA) Spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the first responders, LASTMA personnel promptly cordoned off the scene of the incident to avert secondary mishaps and ensure the free flow of vehicular movement within the area with support from security personnel from Shogunle Police Divisions.

The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), was immediately contacted and arrived at the scene to evacuate the remains of the deceased for appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family, describing the incident as “a distressing reminder of the dire consequences of impatience and disregard for traffic safety rules, particularly at railway level crossings.”