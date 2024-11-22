Train Children In The Way Of Allah To Grow Up As Better Citizens –Sultan Tells Parents

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on parents to groom their children in the way of Allah so they can grow up as better citizens.

He made this call while announcing the expansion of the number of beneficiaries of Sultan Abubakar Female Medical Students’ Scholarship Awards at the Nineth General Assembly Delegates Conference of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), held at the Islamic Centre, University of Ibadan, over the weekend.

The Amirul Mu’mineen of Nigeria noted that it was important for Nigerians and Muslims to raise children with moral teachings to allow Islamic religion permeate all aspects of their life for a better society.

“We are in religion, but religion is not in us; that is what we need to work on,” the Sultan stressed. He appreciated MUSWEN’s gesture to the flood victims in Maiduguri, saying the donation was well appreciated by the North as an indication that Islam is one united religion.

Delivering his keynote address at the event, President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, urged President Bola Tinubu to emplace humancentred measures in mitigating the effects of current economic policies in Nigeria.

It was reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), believed to have led the country into the current quagmire under Tinubu, had hinted in its latest report that that president’s economic reforms are not working.

But in the words of Oladejo, “We recognise that the situation is the creation of the Tinubu administration, the government should do all in its powers to alleviate the sufferings of the people.”

Alhaji Oladejo, who is equally the Deputy President General (South) of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also warned Nigerians not to play into the hands of politicians, who have not seen anything good in the present administration. Lecturer at the occasion, Professor Wale Abass, spoke on the theme,

“The Islamic Instruments on Total Eradication of Poverty in the Society”, and the Professor of Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, University of Ibadan, described Zakat as Allah’s compassion towards mankind for the eradication of poverty and spreading of love.

He reiterated that Zakat is the best antidote to combat poverty in all ramifications and called on rich Muslims to give out Zakat as and when due to ensure wealth redistribution in the society.

The Chairman of the MUSWEN’s Board of Trustees, Dr Wale Babalakin, while promising continuous support, appreciated achievements recorded under Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo’s administration.

In his own remarks, Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba Land, Chief Khamis TundeBadmos, also commended MUSWEN on its efforts towards ensuring a united Muslim Ummah and restated his unwavering commitment to supporting the organisation to achieve more for Islam.

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, emphasized the need to address insecurity for a united and peaceful country, adding that national unity is sacrosanct.

In their goodwill messages, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Adviser on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi, promised constant support for MUSWEN in its activities.

Highlights of the well attended event included presentation of Sultan Abubakar Female Medical Students’ Scholarship Awards to the 12 female Muslim medical students across the South West, supervised by MUSWEN’s Deputy President, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti.

