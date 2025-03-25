Train Accident Claims Woman’s Life In Abuja

Share

A woman was reportedly killed in a train accident along the Gwagwa-Idu railway line in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to police sources, officers responding to the scene found the victim unconscious on the railway tracks behind Zeberced Company with severe injuries on Monday.

“Upon receiving the report, our operatives were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the woman with a crushed head and broken legs,” a police source revealed.

READ ALSO:

Emergency responders rushed the woman to Kubwa General Hospital, but medical personnel confirmed her death upon arrival.

Her remains have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy while authorities work to identify the deceased and locate her family.

The tragic incident has raised concerns over railway safety measures in Abuja, with residents calling for enhanced security and public awareness to prevent similar occurrences.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

