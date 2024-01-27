Trailer’s Driver Falls Off Bridge On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A yet-to-be-identified trailer driver reportedly fell over the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway’s Kara bridge between Berger, Lagos State, and Isheri, Ogun State.

According to the Nigeria Police Force, the trailer collided with the bridge, leaving the front half of the trailer dangling over the side.

However, an eyewitness who happened to be a police officer who pleaded anonymity said the tragedy happened in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police officer who claimed to have just arrived at the scene, early investigations found that the driver fell off the bridge as a result of the accident.

He said, “We got here about 10 minutes ago (8:00 am) and we heard that the driver fell off the bridge. That is the information we have at hand now.

“We are yet to ascertain what caused the accident, we have no information on the whereabouts of the driver, and neither can we ascertain yet if there were casualties,” he added.

However, efforts to communicate with eyewitnesses were futile because no one was ready to comment on the reason for the collision, the driver’s whereabouts, or whether there were any casualties.