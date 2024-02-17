Trailer Park to Decongest Road, Not RUGA Settlement –Abia Govt

Abia State government has allayed the fears of communities around the Arungwa Trailer Park and the state in general that the park would be used for the purpose it was designed and not as settlement for herdsmen. The trailer park had been the subject of prolonged controversy as communities contiguous to it kicked against previous attempts to make it operational expressing apprehension that government wanted to use it as grazing settlement for herders.

However, the Abia State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, calmed the nerves assuring that the Park would be strictly for the purpose of keeping the trailers out of the roads and from driving into the streets thereby causing accident. He explained that like other vehicle parks, the trailer Park would yield revenue for the state.

Chukwumerije said the project is meant to decongest traffic around Osisioma Roundabout; Umuika Junction and Owerinta Bridge as well as generate revenue for the state, insisting that it has nothing to do with RUGA as alleged. He emphasised that, “It is a standard trailer park, and it is not a settlement. It is a place of business.” The Commissioner stated that in line with its commitment to facilitating business activities, the government has issued 200 Certificates of Occupancy in the month of January, which he described as unprecedented in the state and promised to sustain the tempo.

He also said efforts to enhance security around Umunneochi through the construction of a perimeter fence for the Lokpanta market would be sustained, insisting that the cattle mar- ket would operate as a daily market when the project is completed.