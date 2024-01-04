Trailer Kills Police Officer In Jigawa

In Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, a caravan driver reportedly crushed and killed a policeman who was on stop-and-search duty.

Malam Aminu, a family source, stated that the event took place on Tuesday night along the Kano-Hadejia route in Ringim town.

According to him, the incident started when the caravan driver refused to stop and the police officer, Abba Safiyanu, also known as Abba Wise alongside his colleagues attempted to halt him at a checkpoint.

According to Aminu, the victim was taken to the hospital and declared dead, while the driver of the vehicle fled.

He claimed that the deceased who is one of the recently recruited police officers was buried in accordance with Islamic rights.